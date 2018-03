NO TRASH PICKUP TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY, ALL ROUTES DELAYED A DAY

THE SNOWSTORM HAS DELAYED TRASH AND RECYCLABLES COLLECTION IN SIOUX CITY.

THERE WILL BE NO PICK UP TODAY AND SINCE PART OF MONDAY’S GARBAGE ROUTES WERE ALSO MISSED, THEY WILL BE COLLECTED ON WEDNESDAY.

THAT MEANS WEDNESDAY’S TRASH ROUTES WILL NOW BE COLLECTED ON THURSDAY.

THE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY ROUTES WILL ALSO BE A DAY LATER.