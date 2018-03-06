NAIA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BEGINS 21ST YEAR IN SIOUX CITY

32 women’s basketball teams begin play on the Tyson Events Center court Wednesday morning.

Tournament co-director Corey Westra says it’s time to tip off the annual NAIA Division Two Women’s National Championships, the 21st year the city has hosted the tournament.:

Westra has a small army of over 100 volunteers ready to help stage the tournament:

A reminder also that for the first time this year, those attending the NAIA games will go through a security screen before entering the arena:

Most of the teams arrived in Sioux City before the snowstorm and they took part in the Banquet of Champions Tuesday night before starting play.