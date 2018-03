IOWA RACING & GAMING RENEWS HARD ROCK-MRHD LICENSE

THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HAS APPROVED THE LICENSE RENEWAL FOR SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO AND MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT.

DAKIN SCHULTZ, PRESIDENT OF MRHD, WHICH IS THE NON-PROFIT LICENSE HOLDER FOR THE CASINO, SPOKE ABOUT THEIR PARTNERSHIP AT THE COMMISSION’S MEETING:

HARD ROCK’S ACTING GENERAL MANAGER MIKE ADAMS TOLD THE COMMISSION THE CASINO HAS A STRONG PARTNERSHIP WITH MRHD:

THE COMMISSION’S VOTE WAS UNANIMOUS IN RENEWING THE LICENSE.

THE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION MET TUESDAY MORNING IN ALTOONA.