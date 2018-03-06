IOWA LAWMAKERS MAY ADDRESS BODY CAMERA VIDEO RULES

Iowa lawmakers are considering convening a wide-ranging work group later this year to examine issues regarding police body cameras and recommend a statewide policy for the videos.

Daniel Zeno of the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says there are key questions about the public release of police camera footage.

How long the video footage is kept currently varies from agency-to-agency.

Victims rights advocates argue some police video of domestic calls should be kept private, to protect children who may be seen in the footage.

Dustin Miller, a lobbyist for the Iowa Broadcasters Association and the Iowa Newspaper Association, says getting clarity on the public release of police video would be helpful.

Des Moines Police Officer Matthew Harkin wears a body camera daily.

He wore it to the statehouse meeting today (Tuesday) and asked legislators to consider input from the 38-hundred members of the Iowa State Police Association.

Without a state law outlining police camera policies, some serious disputes are now being taken to court.

The Iowa Public Information Board is in the midst of a two-year-old battle over the release of Burlington Police video of a fatal shooting.