THE NUMBERS ARE IN FOR THE JUST COMPLETED 61ST ANNUAL HOME SHOW.

TERRI SCHELM OF THE HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF GREATER SIOUXLAND SAYS 7502 PEOPLE ATTENDED THE EVENT, OVER 800 MORE THAN IN 2017.

THE WARM WEATHER OVER THE WEEKEND LIKELY HELPED BOOST THE ATTENDANCE FIGURES AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER FOR THE HOME SHOW.