CONE PARK READIES FOR ONE FINAL WEEKEND OF SNOW TUBING

Despite all the new snow, Cone Park is now closed through Thursday.

City Parks Director Matt Salvatore says last week’s warm weather melted most of their snow, so they are actually making more snow to open the tubing hill one final weekend beginning this Friday through Sunday:

The ice skating rink is already closed for the season and Salvatore says the tubing hill has been open longer than others in the region:

Salvatore says the first few months of operation have been a success, as over 20,000 people visited Cone Park in its first season:

Even though the snow will soon be gone, the lodge will be open for rentals beginning April 1st:

Salvatore says he and his staff would like to thank everyone that came to the park over the winter season.