SNOW, SLEET AND 40 MILE AN HOUR WINDS HAVE COMBINED TO CREATE LOW VISIBILITY AND SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS IN THE TRI-STATE AREA.

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND WOODBURY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES HAD RESPONDED TO AT LEAST A DOZEN ACCIDENTS AS OF NOON MONDAY.

CONDITIONS ARE WORSE IN PARTS OF SOUTH DAKOTA WITH INTERSTATE 90 CLOSED FROM MITCHELL TO MURDO BECAUSE OF BLIZZARD CONDITIONS.

SEVERAL AREA SCHOOLS DISMISSED EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON BECAUSE OF THE WEATHER AND SOME ACTIVITIES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED OR POSTPONED.