SIOUXLAND GARDEN SHOW A SURE SIGN OF SPRING

Despite Monday’s snow, thoughts of spring were in the air.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Director Molly Hewitt announced details of the upcoming 2018 Siouxland Garden Show:

Hewitt says the show is being held a little later this year so the weather should be warmer.

The seminars held at the show are on a variety of green related topics:

There will also be a “Smoothie Bike” purchased through a grant from MRHD where the person pedaling the stationary bike mixes their own healthy snack smoothie in an attached blender while riding.