NORTHEY READIES TO TAKE ON U.S.D.A DUTIES

Bill Northey says serving as Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture for the past 11 years has been “the job of a lifetime,” but he’s ready for his new role in the federal government.

Northey will be sworn in Tuesday evening as an undersecretary in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

OC………need to learn.” ;16

U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue is flying to Des Moines Tuesday evening for the sixth annual ag leaders dinner at the state fairgrounds.

That’s where a ceremony will be staged for Northey to take his oath to serve as undersecretary for farm and foreign agricultural services.

He’ll oversee a staff of 20-thousand.

Northey’s deputy, Mike Naig, was sworn in as his replacement as Iowa Ag Secretary Monday afternoon.