NORTHEY READIES TO TAKE ON U.S.D.A DUTIES

Bill Northey says serving as Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture for the past 11 years has been “the job of a lifetime,” but he’s ready for his new role in the federal government.
Northey will be sworn in Tuesday evening as an undersecretary in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue is flying to Des Moines Tuesday evening for the sixth annual ag leaders dinner at the state fairgrounds.
That’s where a ceremony will be staged for Northey to take his oath to serve as undersecretary for farm and foreign agricultural services.
He’ll oversee a staff of 20-thousand.
Northey’s deputy, Mike Naig, was sworn in as his replacement as Iowa Ag Secretary Monday afternoon.