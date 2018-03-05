INTERSTATE 29 CLOSED THROUGHOUT SOUTH DAKOTA

Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety have closed Interstate 29 from the Iowa border to the North Dakota border (north and southbound) as of 6:30 p.m.

Truck drivers are to pull off at the Sam’s Club in the Singing Hills area.

State authorities have also closed Interstate 90 from Mitchell to Sioux Falls (east and westbound) effective immediately .

That closed I-90 from Sioux Falls west to Murdo.

No Travel Advisories are posted on many highways as roadways are snow-packed and icy.

Heavy snow and strong winds gusting upwards of 50 mph, are making safe travel nearly impossible on the Interstate and most highways in eastern South Dakota.

Motorists are encouraged to check conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd or by calling 511 before traveling Monday night or Tuesday.