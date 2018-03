HOME SHOW WINNER DONATES PRIZE TO HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

THE 61ST ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW WRAPPED UP A SUCCESSFUL RUN OVER THE WEEKEND AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

THE MAIN PRIZE GIVEN AWAY AT THE EVENT SPONSORED BY THE HOMEBUILDER’S ASSOCIATION OF GREATER SIOUXLAND WAS A GARDEN SHED.

SEVERAL PEOPLE’S NAMES WERE DRAWN AS SEMIFINALISTS FOR THE GRAND PRIZE DRAWING, AND ONE OF THOSE PICKED, VINCE GALVIN OF SIOUX CITY, FOUND OUT ABOUT IT AT CHURCH:

BUT GALVIN TURNED OUT TO BE THE BIG WINNER AND DECIDED TO SHARE HIS GOOD FORTUNE WITH ANOTHER LOCAL HOME ORIENTED ORGANIZATION, HABITAT FOR HUMANITY:

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY WAS THRILLED TO LEARN OF GALVIN’S GIFT AND WILL MAKE ARRANGEMENTS WITH THE HOMEBUILDER’S ASSOCIATION TO PICK UP THE GARDEN SHED.