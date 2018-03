CITY COUNCIL HOPES TO VOTE ON AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS STREET CLOSURE

THE CITY COUNCIL WILL TRY AGAIN MONDAY TO VOTE ON CLOSING STREETS ALONG HISTORIC 4TH STREET FOR THE ANNUAL AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS MOTORCYCLE CHARITY EVENT IN JUNE.

LAST MONDAY’S VOTE FAILED ON A 2-2 VOTE WHEN AN APPARENT COMPROMISE BETWEEN THE EVENT’S BOARD MEMBERS AND TWO BUSINESSES ON 4TH STREET FELL APART.

ONE WEEK LATER A POTENTIAL AGREEMENT APPEARS TO BE IN PLACE REGARDING ACCESS TO THOSE TWO RESTAURANTS, M’S ON 4TH AND SOHO’S, PARTICIPATION FEES AND WHO WILL BE ABLE TO SERVE BEER.

AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS POSTED ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE OVER THE WEEKEND THAT GRAND FUNK RAILROAD WOULD HEADLINE THE EVENT ON 4TH STREET ON JUNE 16TH.

THE ITEM IS THE LAST THING ON THE COUNCIL’S AGENDA MONDAY, WITH THE MEETING SET TO START AT 4PM AT CITY HALL.