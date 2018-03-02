WOODBURY SHERIFF WARNS OF PHONE SCAM

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department warns that someone is again trying a phone scam by falsely claiming to be with the agency to obtain money.

Local residents have received phone calls where the caller claims to be with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and tells the person receiving the call that they missed jury duty and must pay a fine or face arrest.

The caller then asks the person to make payment by purchasing gift cards or some other prepaid money card and then give the caller the information off of the card.

The Woodbury County Sheriff says his office will never contact you by phone requesting money for any reason.

Any call you receive like that should be reported to authorities.