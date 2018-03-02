TIME TO GET READY FOR THE NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Next week Sioux City will once again welcome 32 NAIA Division Two women’s basketball teams to town for their national championship tournament.

Corey Westra, co-director of the event, says the single elimination tournament begins Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center.

The teams will begin arriving Monday and on Tuesday there’s the annual Special Olympics clinic in the morning followed in the evening with the Banquet of Champions:

Westra says for the first time this year, those attending the tournament will also go through a security screen before entering the arena:

It’s the 21st year the city has hosted the NAIA tournament.

Tickets are on sale through the Tyson Events Center.