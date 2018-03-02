SIOUX CITY TABBED AS “HEALTHY HOMETOWN”

Sioux City has been presented with a Healthy Hometown Community Award.

The city receives a $5000 grant as part of the inaugural honor presented by the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative.

Kevin Grieme, Director of Siouxland District Health, says the award recognizes Sioux City for its accomplishments in health improvement activities within the community:

Angel Wallace of the city parks department says the city also contributed to the effort in several ways:

Angela Drent of Siouxland District Health was also honored as the individual state award winner for her work in the program.

Sioux City was one of just three communities to receive the award.