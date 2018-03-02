O’BRIEN COUNTY MAN AWARDED $1.2 MILLION IN HOG BARN LAWSUIT

A man felled by toxic gas inside a northwest Iowa hog confinement barn has won nearly $1.2 million for his injuries.

An O’Brien County jury hearing the lawsuit trial found property owner Patrick Probst negligent for the 2014 incident and awarded Thomas Mook the money.

Probst had been pumping manure from a pit under the barn Mook was power washing October 16th of 2014.

The pumping caused hydrogen sulfide to be released.

Mook contended the barn had not been adequately ventilated before he arrived the next morning to continue the work.

He was overcome when he entered the barn office and subsequently hospitalized and underwent two years of physical therapy.

His attorney says Mook suffered two strokes resulting in brain damage that left him with partial short-term memory loss.