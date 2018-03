FIFTH GRADE FUN AT ANNUAL SAFETY-UP LOCK IN AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL

AROUND 500 5TH GRADERS ARE SPENDING THEIR FRIDAY ENJOYING FUN AND GAMES AT SIOUX CITY’S WEST HIGH SCHOOL.

POLICE OFFICER ANDREW DUTLER SAYS THE KIDS ARE PARTICIPATING IN THE ANNUAL SAFETY-UP LOCK IN:

DUTLER SAYS THE DAY STARTED AT 8AM WITH A LOT OF ACTIVITIES SPREAD THROUGHOUT THE SCHOOL:

THE KIDS ALSO TOOK PART IN KARAOKE AND ARTS AND CRAFTS WITH THE POLICE OFFICERS, SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AND OTHER VOLUNTEERS.

THE EVENT RUNS FROM 8AM UNTIL 3PM.