NO INJURIES IN WESTSIDE HOUSE FIRE

NOBODY WAS INJURED IN A HOUSE FIRE THURSDAY MORNING ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE.

DEPUTY FIRE MARSHALL JOE RODRIQUEZ SAYS FIRE UNITS WERE DISPATCHED TO 1820 WEST 16TH STREET SHORTLY BEFORE 9AM FOR A REPORT OF A FIRE IN THE BASEMENT OF THE HOME:

RODRIQUEZ SAYS THERE WAS NOT A SMOKE DETECTOR IN THE BASEMENT, SO IT TOOK SOME TIME BEFORE THE UPSTAIRS SMOKE DETECTOR SOUNDED.

HE SAYS THAT’S WHY RESIDENTS SHOULD HAVE A SMOKE DETECTOR ON EACH FLOOR OF THEIR HOME.

THE HOUSE HAS BEEN RED TAGGED AND THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

