KING RESPONDS TO ZERO RATING FROM ANIMAL RIGHTS GROUP

Congressman Steve King has joined fellow Iowans Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst as a recipients of a score of zero on the U.S. Humane Society’s latest Congressional scorecard.

The annual scorecard is used by the national organization to assess each member of Congress’s record in voting on what King refers to as their “activist animal-rights agenda”.

King marked his perfect score against the “Vegan Lobby” by releasing his pheasant soup recipe to the public.

He says any hungry members of the Humane Society who might wish may avail themselves of it.

Steve King’s Traditional Pheasant Soup:

Ingredients: 3 pheasants, personally hunted, plucked and skinned; water; 3 teaspoons salt; Iowa sweet corn; chopped celery; egg noodles; chicken broth, chopped carrots.

Directions: Place pheasants in a kettle with water. Add salt. Cook until done. Strain pheasants. Discard liquid. Separate pheasant meat from bone. Add all remaining ingredients including broth, shredded pheasant meat, and Iowa sweet corn, except for egg noodles.

Let simmer for at least an hour. Add egg noodles ten minutes before serving. Add chicken broth as needed.