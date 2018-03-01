IOWA SENATE PASSES TAX CUTS BUT HOUSE MEMBERS HAVE OWN MEASURE

Republicans in the Iowa Senate Wednesday night cast their “yes” votes for their tax bill that would ultimately cut state taxes by more than a billion dollars a year.

There was a sharp exchange when Democratic Senator Herman Quirmbach asked Republican Senator Charles Schneider where the G-O-P planned to cut the state budget to make up for the tax reductions.

Senator Matt McCoy, a Democrat from Des Moines, says it was the “height of fiscal irresponsibility” to cut taxes by a billion dollars a year.

Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull, the Republican architect of the plan, responded at the close of the debate.

A nonpartisan agency estimates the bill would cost the state more than $200 million for the budget year that begins in July.

That figure would rise to more than $1.1 billion annually by 2023.

The package heads to the GOP-led House, where its future is uncertain as legislators there consider a tax plan proposed by governor Kim Reynolds.

Radio Iowa contributed story