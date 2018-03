FOUL PLAY NOT SUSPECTED IN FATAL S-U-V FIRE

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY NO FOUL PLAY IS SUSPECTED IN THE DEATH OF A MAN WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN A BURNING S-U-V ON FEBRUARY 18TH.

POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM AS 41-YEAR-OLD MATTHEW FISHER OF SIOUX CITY.

FISHER’S BODY WAS DISCOVERED WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED TO EXTINGUISH THE BURNING VEHICLE AT 1115 LOGAN STREET.

HIS BODY WAS SENT TO THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE FOR AN AUTOPSY.

NO OFFICIAL CAUSE OF DEATH HAS BEEN RELEASED.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.