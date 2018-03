POLICE SAY SGT. BLUFF FIRE WAS DELIBERATELY SET (UPDATE)

Updated 2:05 pm 3/1/18

AUTHORITIES SAY A FIRE AT A DUPLEX IN SERGEANT BLUFF WEDNESDAY EVENING WAS DELIBERATELY SET.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE STRUCTURE AT 1342 VANDENBERG CIRCLE WHEN THEY ARRIVED JUST AFTER 5PM.

SGT. BLUFF POLICE SAY AN ADULT WOMAN IN THE DRIVEWAY OF THE RESIDENCE TOLD AN OFFICER THAT SHE HAD STARTED THE FIRE.

THE WOMAN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND IS BEING HELD FOR PSYCHIATRIC EVALUATION.

NO ONE ELSE WAS IN THE BUILDING AT THE TIME.

THE STRUCTURE SUSTAINED EXTENSIVE DAMAGE AND WAS RED TAGGED.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE ON THE SCENE FOR SEVERAL HOURS.

MUTUAL AID WAS PROVIDED BY SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE, THE 185TH AIR GUARD FIRE UNIT AND NORTH SIOUX CITY.

THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

———————————————————-

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH