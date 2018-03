BLU STONE HOMES A MAJOR PART OF FLATWATER CROSSING

THE 61ST ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW IS UNDERWAY AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

AMONG THE DOZENS OF BOOTHS OFFERING EVERYTHING FOR YOUR HOME IS A DISPLAY FOR THOSE LOOKING FOR A NEW HOME.

JASON EHLERS IS THE GENERAL MANAGER OF BLU STONE HOMES, MANY OF WHICH WILL BE CONSTRUCTED IN THE NEW FLATWATER CROSSING DEVELOPMENT IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY:



EHLERS SAYS THE HOMES ARE CUSTOM BUILT WITH A WIDE RANGE OF FEATURES AVAILABLE DEPENDING ON YOUR WANTS AND NEEDS:



BLU STONE HOMES HAVE A STORE FRONT AT 801 G STREET IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY OR YOU CAN STOP BY THEIR HOME SHOW BOOTH BETWEEN NOW AND SUNDAY.

THE HOME SHOW IS OPEN NOON UNTIL 8PM ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, 11AM UNTIL 8PM SATURDAY AND 11AM UNTIL 4PM SUNDAY.