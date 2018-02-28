SIOUX CITY LOCAL 7 FIREFIGHTERS CELEBRATE 100 YEARS OF SERVICE

February 28th marks the 100th anniversary of the International Association of Fire Fighters and Sioux City’s Fire Rescue is celebrating the event.

Ed Voloshen is the chairman of the local event for Sioux City’s Local 7, one of the first firefighter labor units formed in the country:

Pittsburgh became Local 1 and Des Moines Local 4 out of the 24 firefighter units to organize in 1918.

Lenny Kraker is the current president of Sioux City’s Local 7:

Kraker says the firefighters here are like a family, but they also look at the people of Sioux City that they serve as part of that family:

Voloshen says the local firefighter’s event Wednesday evening is hosted by Anthem in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino:

Alarms in fire stations across the United States and Canada sounded at 1 p.m Wednesday to mark the 100-year anniversary of the I-A-F-F’s creation.