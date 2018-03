GRANT FUNDS IMPROVEMENTS TO SIOUX CITY BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB

THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF SIOUX CITY SHOWCASED RECENT IMPROVEMENTS MADE TO THEIR LEARNING CENTER WITH A RIBBON CUTTING ON WEDNESDAY.

CLUB DIRECTOR ELDON BENSEN SAYS THE RENOVATIONS TO THE SECOND FLOOR ROOM WERE FUNDED THANKS TO A GRANT THE CLUB RECEIVED:

BENSON SAYS A VARIETY OF FUN ACTIVITIES TAKE PLACE IN THE CLUB’S LEARNING CENTER:

BENSON SAYS THE ROOM HADN’T BEEN UPGRADED FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS:

THE CLUB SERVES OVER 13OO KIDS WITH MEMBERSHIP JUST TEN DOLLARS DURING THE SCHOOL YEAR AND 25 DOLLARS DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS.

IT’S LOCATED AT 823 PEARL STREET.