FLYNN RESIGNS SOUTH SIOUX CITY POST TO RETURN TO COACHING

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR HAS RESIGNED TO RETURN TO COACHING BASKETBALL.

KELLY FLYNN, WHOSE SOUTH SIOUX CITY GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL TEAMS WON ELEVEN CLASS B STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS, SAYS HE HAS ACCEPTED THE GIRLS HEAD COACHING JOB AT FREMONT, NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL.

FLYNN HAS BEEN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR FOR THE CITY OF SOUTH SIOUX THE PAST FIVE YEARS.

HE TELLS KSCJ NEWS THAT HE HAS MISSED COACHING AND ALSO WANTS TO BE CLOSER TO HIS CHILDREN, WHO RESIDE IN NEARBY OMAHA AND BENNINGTON, WHICH ARE WITHIN A HALF HOUR DRIVE OF FREMONT.

FLYNN SAYS HE WILL STAY IN HIS POSITION AS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR AT LEAST THROUGH JUNE AND BEGIN COACHING AT FREMONT FALL.

FLYNN PLANS TO MEET WITH HIS NEW TEAM ON FRIDAY.