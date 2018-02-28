FAKE MONEY BEING SPREAD THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA

Le Mars Police are investigating two cases of counterfeit money that turned up at local businesses.

Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says a fake $50 dollar bill was detected February 12th at a local bank and then last Friday a fake $100 bill was given as payment at a Le Mars business.

The chief believes the two incidents are not connected and says the $100 bill was false currency that is used for movie productions:

The $100 bill was clearly marked as motion picture money.

Besides Le Mars, the “Hollywood” money has also turned up in Spencer, Storm Lake, and Graettinger.

The Le Mars Police Chief says unfortunately, the movie currency looks realistic and is readily available through the internet.