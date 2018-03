DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF EXPLAINS FACTS ABOUT 287-G PROGRAM

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THERE HAS BEEN LOTS OF MISUNDERSTANDING AND MISINFORMATION ABOUT A FEDERAL PROGRAM HIS STAFF WILL BE TRAINING TO TAKE PART IN.

THE PROGRAM IS CALLED 287-G AND REFERS TO PART OF THE HOMELAND SECURITY U.S. IMMIGRATION AND NATIONALITY ACT.

SHERIFF CHRIS KLEINBERG SAYS THE PROGRAM HELPS JAILERS CHECK TO SEE IF A PERSON ARRESTED IS IN THE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY:

KLEINBERG SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT WILL HAVE NO AUTHORITY TO DEPORT ANYONE OR DETAIN THEM WITHOUT A VALID CRIMINAL CHARGE:

KLEINBERG ESTIMATES AROUND TEN PER CENT OF HIS JAIL POPULATION ARE IN THE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY AND HE HOPES TO SAVE DAKOTA COUNTY TAXPAYERS MONEY BY PARTICIPATING IN THE 287-G PROGRAM:

THE SHERIFF SAYS SOME OF THE MISINFORMATION IS FROM PEOPLE SAYING THE DEPARTMENT IS TARGETING PEOPLE OF COLOR BY PARTICIPATING IN THE EFFORT:

HE SAYS THE ONLY PEOPLE WHO WILL BE CHECKED ARE THOSE ARRESTED FOR COMMITTING A CRIME IN THE COUNTY.

KLEINBERG SAYS NONE OF HIS STAFF HAS STARTED TRAINING TO USE THE PROGRAM YET, AND THAT TRAINING WILL BE PAID FOR BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.