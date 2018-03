61ST ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW OPENS THURSDAY

THE 61ST ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW GETS UNDERWAY AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER THURSDAY.

THE EVENT SPONSORED BY THE HOMEBUILDER’S ASSOCIATION OF GREATER SIOUXLAND RUNS THROUGH THIS SUNDAY.

THERE ARE DOZENS OF BOOTHS FEATURING EVERYTHING AND ANYTHING YOU WILL NEED THIS SPRING AND SUMMER FOR YOUR HOME IMPROVEMENT PROJECT.

THE DISCOVERY PARKING RAMP CONNECTED TO THE CITY SKYWALK SYSTEM WILL HAVE FREE PARKING DURING THE HOME SHOW.

THE HOME SHOW IS OPEN NOON UNTIL 8PM ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, 11AM UNTIL 8PM SATURDAY AND 11AM UNTIL 4PM SUNDAY.