WOODBURY COURTHOUSE TO CELEBRATE 100TH ANNIVERSARY

Woodbury County officials have announced more details of their plan to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the county courthouse.

Spokesman Jim Jung says five days of special events are planned from May 1st through the 5th:

One of the anticipated events is a display of items recovered from the time capsule placed in the cornerstone of the building 100-years ago:

The Woodbury County Courthouse was designed by William Steele and Jung says it’s the largest public Prairie Style structure in the world:

Something modern has been added too.

A brand new audio-visual tour of the National Historic Landmark has been created.