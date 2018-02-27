REYNOLDS, GOVERNORS TALK GUN CONTROL WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the rest of the nation’s governors met for 75 minutes with President Donald Trump Monday on how to address school shootings.

Reynolds told CBS This Morning what she thought needed to be done to make schools safer:

OC…each one of the schools. ;14

Florida Governor Rick Scott outlined steps he is taking in response to the shootings two weeks ago in Parkland, Florida.

Scott said he plans to increase funding to protect schools and to tighten gun restrictions on those with mental health issues.

Reynolds told CBS arming teachers and school staff should be decided at the local level.

She says existing laws also need to be toughened:

OC……domestic abuse. :14

Washington Governor Jay Inslee, one of two Democrats to address Trump publicly, opposes the president’s call to arm teachers.

Trump says the only way to stop school shootings is “retribution.”

He says “the bad guy has to understand that there’s a big price to pay if your mess around with our students.”

Sound courtesy CBS News