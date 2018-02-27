NORTHEY FINALLY CONFIRMED TO U.S.D.A. POST BY U.S. SENATE

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey has finally been confirmed as Under Secretary of Agriculture by the U.S. Senate.

The senate confirmed Northey by voice vote Tuesday.

Northey issued a statement saying that “It’s a tremendous honor to be confirmed to serve”.

Northey also thanked Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst for their strong support and work on behalf his nomination.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz had held up Northey’s nomination for four months because of a dispute over the Renewable Fuels Standard.

The timing for Northey’s resignation and swearing-in is still being finalized and will be announced at a later date.