IOWA SENATE PASSES SCHOOL FUNDING PLAN

Republicans in the Iowa Senate have given final legislative approval to a one percent increase in “per pupil” state spending for public schools next academic year.

It amounts to an increase of about 32 million dollars.

Another bill approved by the Senate Monday night provides 140 districts with more state money to cover transportation costs.

Senator Rob Hogg, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, ridiculed Senate Republicans for abandoning their long-term plan and embracing the House Republicans’ one-year proposal:

Republican Senator Amy Sinclair of Allerton, responded:

Due to declining enrollment, not all districts will see an increase in total funding and will likely be forced to cut their budget.

Legislators say they hope to address school transportation costs and the “per pupil” formula that distributes general state funding for schools next year.

Radio Iowa