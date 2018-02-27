BANCROFT BANK ROBBER SENTENCED TO PRISON

A Bancroft, Nebraska man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for robbing a Cuming County bank.

38-year-old Jeffrey Bonneau was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

Bonneau had pleaded guilty to robbing the First Bank of Bancroft last April 20th.

Prosecutors say Bonneau got away with more than $6,700 from the robbery and escaped on a stole all-terrain-vehicle.

He crashed the ATV a short time later.

All of the money was recovered.

Prosecutors stated that Lenn Zuhlke had driven Bonneau to pick up the stolen ATV before the robbery and was supposed to rendezvous with Bonneau after the heist.

Zuhlke also has pleaded guilty in the case and will be sentenced March 19th.