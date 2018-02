LYNAM PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES FROM TWO ALLEGED INCIDENTS

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO NUMEROUS CHARGES FROM TWO INCIDENTS THAT HE WAS ARRESTED FOR IN LESS THAN A WEEK.

31-YEAR-OLD MATTHEW LYNAM ENTERED HIS NOT GUILTY PLEA FOR TWO COUNTS EACH OF TRAFFICKING IN STOLEN FIREARMS AND BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, PLUS ONE COUNT OF POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND ONE COUNT OF CONSPIRACY.

THOSE CHARGES STEMMED FROM A FEBRUARY 8TH INCIDENT ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

AN APRIL 17TH TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR THOSE CHARGES.

LYNAM HAS ALSO PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY AND ONE COUNT EACH OF FIRST DEGREE THEFT, FELONY ASSAULT AND FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

THOSE COUNTS ARE FROM AN ALLEGED ROBBERY FEBRUARY 14TH NEAR 14TH AND PIERCE STREETS.

LYNAM REMAINS HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON AN INCREASED BOND OF $115-THOUSAND DOLLARS.