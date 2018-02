AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS DECISION REMAINS AT IMPASSE

NOTHING WAS RESOLVED AT MONDAY NIGHT’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING REGARDING AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS.

THE COUNCIL INTENDED TO VOTE ON CLOSING STREETS FOR THE ANNUAL CHARITY MOTORCYCLE FESTIVAL, BUT THAT VOTE WAS DEFERRED UNTIL NEXT WEEK.

THAT’S BECAUSE TWO BUSINESSES, M’S ON 4TH AND SOHO’S, CONTINUE TO OBJECT TO HAVING ACCESS TO THEIR RESTAURANTS ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET BEING CUT OFF DURING THE EVENT.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT MOVED TO RESOLVE THE ISSUE BY DENYING AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS A LIQUOR LICENSE.

VERNON MEYER OF M’S AND JULIE SCHOENHERR OF SOHO’S AGREED WITH THE MAYOR:

BUT SCOTT THEN VOTED AGAINST HIS OWN MOTION TO FORCE A 2-2 TIE VOTE AND BRING THE MATTER BACK NEXT WEEK.

THAT’S BECAUSE THE AWESOME BIKER NIGHT’S BOARD WON’T MEET UNTIL TUESDAY NIGHT TO VOTE ON DROPPING THEIR BEER SALES TO ALLOW ONLY THE 4TH STREET BUSINESSES TO SELL ALCOHOL.

ANDY PHILLIPS OF THE EVENT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DOES NOT WANT TO GIVE UP BEER SALES:

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE WAS ABSENT FROM MONDAY’S MEETING.

AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS WILL TAKE PLACE FROM JUNE 15 THROUGH THE 17TH THIS SUMMER.