TOM MALMQUIST – IN EVERY MOMENT WE ARE STILL ALIVE

Author: Tom Malmquist

Book: IN EVERY MOMENT WE ARE STILL ALIVE

Publishing: Melville House; Translation edition (January 30, 2018)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Amazon Book of the Month ✳︎ Indies Introduce 2017 ✳︎ Indies Next Pick

“In Every Moment We Are Still Alive is a tremendous feat of emotional and artistic discipline. … a triumph.”— New York Times Book Review

Acclaimed on the front page of the New York Times Book Review, a stunning tour de force telling a powerful tale of love, loss, and redemption

In Every Moment We Are Still Alive tells the story of a man whose world has come crashing down overnight: His long-time partner has developed an fatal illness, just as she is about to give birth to their first child … even as his father is diagnosed with cancer.

Reeling in grief, Tom finds himself wrestling with endless paperwork and indecipherable diagnoses, familial misunderstandings and utter exhaustion while trying simply to comfort his loved ones as they begin to recede from him.

But slowly, amidst the pain and fury, arises a story of resilience and hope, particularly when Tom finds himself having to take responsibility for the greatest gift of them all, his newborn daughter.

Written in an unforgettable style that dives deep into the chaos of grief and pain, yet also achieves a poetry that is inspiring, In Every Moment We Are Still Alive is slated to become one of the most stirring novels of the year.