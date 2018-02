Here is my halftime interview with Rob Worman, “an escalation manager from Edina, Minnesota” (in the words of announcer Johnny Gilbert), whose 7-day run on Jeopardy! recently aired, with Rob taking home $133,901 in winnings.

We talked about his 6 wins, his path to the popular TV game show, and tricks and tips for anyone thinking about becoming a contestant. Rob also gave some first-hand insight into how the show works behind-the scenes.

Enjoy!