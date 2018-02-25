JEFF VANDERLOO Halftime Interview, 2/27/18

Here’s my halftime interview with Jeff Vanderloo, who is now in his 7th year as Director of Basketball Operations at Creighton University in Omaha.

The Creighton Bluejays (20-9/9-7) are coming off an overtime 89-83 win over #3 Villanova.

We talked about his role with the team, the current NCAA basketball scandal, a coach’s relationship with parents of student-athletes, and a bunch of other stuff.

Jeff was the head boys’ basketball coach at East High School in Sioux City for 19 years, from 1992-2011, amassing 295 wins, 8 state tournament appearances, and a state title in 2002.

Enjoy!