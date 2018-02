THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL WILL VOTE MONDAY ON APPROVING A SERIES OF STREET CLOSURES ALONG HISTORIC 4TH STREET FOR THE ANNUAL AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS FUNDRAISER EVENT.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS THE CITY IS HAPPY THAT AN APPARENT COMPROMISE HAS BEEN WORKED OUT BETWEEN THE FESTIVAL ORGANIZERS AND 4TH STREET BUSINESSES WHO SAID THEY LOST MONEY BECAUSE OF THE EVENT:

AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS WILL TAKE PLACE FROM JUNE 15 THROUGH THE 17TH THIS SUMMER.