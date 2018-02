185TH CREWS DEAL WITH SNOW & ICE TO KEEP PLANES FLYING

SNOW AND ICE CREATE AN EXTRA DUTY FOR MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD REFUELING WING TO PREPARE THEIR KC-135 STRATOTANKERS FOR FLIGHT.

THE BIG REFUELERS MUST BE CLEARED OF SNOW AND ICE BEFORE THEY CAN TAKE OFF.

CHIEF MASTER SGT MARK WANKUM, AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE CHIEF AT THE BASE SAYS THE CREW SPRAYS A SPECIAL HEATED SOLUTION ON THE PLANES TO START THE DEICING PROCESS:

OC…..OUT OF THE NOISE. ;22

GUARD MEMBERS THEN MANUALLY BRUSH AWAY THE REMAINING SNOW AND WANKUM SAYS THE ICY RUNWAY CONDITIONS CAN MAKE THE OPERATION A LITTLE TRICKY:

OC…….FALL ALL OVER. ;21

EVEN THOUGH THE BASE HAS TWO HANGARS FOR PLANE MAINTENANCE, MOST OF THE LARGE AIRCRAFT ARE PARKED OUTSIDE BECAUSE OF CONTINUOUS MISSIONS.

SGT. WANKUM SAYS THE CREW HAS BEEN PREPARING THE PLANES THIS PAST WEEK TO SEND THEM OFF FOR MISSIONS TO WARMER CLIMATES SUCH AS FLORIDA AND GUAM.

PHOTOS COURTESY 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD