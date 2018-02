Woodbury County Supervisor Matthew Ung is running for another four year term on the county board.

Ung is seeking re-election, citing his “tried and true” record:

Ung says he will continue to work on those priorities and other improvements to help Woodbury County:

Ung says he will continue to represent conservative principles and has only missed one regular board meeting while on a county-lobbying trip to Washington, D.C.