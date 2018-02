SNOW EMERGENCY PARKING BANS TAKE EFFECT SATURDAY

SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAVE DECLARED SNOW EMERGENCIES FOR SATURDAY IN ADVANCE OF THE EXPECTED WINTER STORM.

CITY PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR DAVE CARNEY SAYS ODD/EVEN PARKING FOR VEHICLES ON RESIDENTIAL STREETS TAKES EFFECT:

ALL OF THE SNOW IS CLEARED.

THAT ALSO MEANS DOWNTOWN STREET PARKING IS PROHIBITED STARTING SATURDAY AS MOST OF THOSE STREETS ARE CONSIDERED EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES:

TO GET THROUGH.

PARKING IS ALSO PROHIBITED ON EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THOSE PARKING BANS REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE FROM THE RESPECTIVE CITIES.