LOCAL VIGIL AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE TO BE HELD MONDAY

A COMMUNITY VIGIL AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE WILL BE HELD IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY NIGHT.

KAREN MACKEY SAYS THE VIGIL WILL BE HOSTED BY THE SIOUXLAND PRIDE ALLIANCE AND LOCAL CHAPTER OF THE NATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR WOMEN TO HONOR THE VICTIMS OF THE RECENT HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTINGS IN FLORIDA:

OC….OTHER EMOTIONS. :08

MACKEY SAYS MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY ASKED HER TO HELP ORGANIZE THE PUBLIC PRAYER VIGIL:

OC…….IN CHARLOTTESVILLE. ;18

THE EVENT BEGINS AT 7PM MONDAY EVENING AT THE FIRST UNITARIAN CHURCH LOCATED AT 2018 JACKSON STREET.

PHOTO BY CBS NEWS