FIRE DESTROYS RURAL MERRILL HOME

An early morning fire Friday has destroyed a rural Merrill home.

Merrill Fire Chief Jacob Conley says the home located in the 25000 block of County Road C-44 was engulfed with flames when fire crews arrived after 3 a.m.

Firefighters were still at the scene extinguishing smolders after 8 a.m.

Chief Conley says its still too early to tell as to what started the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the home was a total loss.

Photos by Dennis Morrice