CITY TO HOST COMPREHENSIVE PLAN WORKSHOP MONDAY

City leaders will host a workshop meeting Monday evening to take input from citizens on future directions for the expansion and development of Sioux City.

Community Development Manager Jeff Hanson says the “Visioning Workshop” for the city’s Comprehensive Plan will take place at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center:

The current plan was adopted in 2004:

If you are unable to attend or want to provide additional feedback, the City’s website has a Comprehensive Plan Online Survey.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6pm in the Long Lines Family Rec Center 3rd floor conference room.