WEST MIDDLE STUDENTS WALK OUT OF CLASSES TO SUPPORT FLORIDA GUN VICTIMS

STUDENTS AT WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL STAGED A BRIEF WALK OUT OF CLASSES AT 10AM THIS MORNING IN MEMORY OF THE 17 PEOPLE KILLED LAST WEEK AT A FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL.

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR, PAUL GAUSMAN SAYS THE DISTRICT HAD BEEN MADE AWARE OF THE PLANNED WALK OUT AND HAD FACULTY AND STAFF READY TO WORK WITH THE STUDENTS:

DR. GAUSMAN SAYS SCHOOL IS THE PROPER PLACE FOR THE STUDENTS TO HAVE A CONVERSATION ABOUT THE ISSUE AND THE SAFETY MEASURES THAT ARE IN PLACE:

GAUSMAN SAYS THE DISTRICT WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH STUDENTS IN DEALING WITH ISSUES LIKE GUN VIOLENCE AND SCHOOL SAFETY:

WEST MIDDLE WAS THE ONLY CITY SCHOOL BUILDING WHERE A PLANNED WALKOUT WAS SET TO TAKE PLACE THURSDAY.