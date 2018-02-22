SOUTH DAKOTA SENATE VOTES DOWN YANKTON CASINO PROPOSAL

South Dakota senators have voted down a measure that would have put a proposed casino complex in Yankton on the November ballot.

The chamber voted 23-12 Thursday against the proposal, which would have asked voters to change the state constitution.

A coalition of Nebraska and South Dakota tribes and a Deadwood gambling association oppose the Port Yankton casino and entertainment complex project.

The amendment would have asked voters to allow a nonprofit group one gaming license in the southeastern South Dakota city.

Supporters argued it would help the community compete with Iowa and Nebraska for tourists.

AP