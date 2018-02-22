SIOUX CITY DIOCESE NAMES NEW SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT

The Diocese of Sioux City has chosen a new superintendent of Catholic Schools.

Patty Lansink, who has served as interim superintendent since July, will now take over the position on a full time basis.

Lansink began interim duties after Dr. Dan Ryan took the job of president at Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines.

Lansink has been principal at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Denison since 2011, and also served as assistant superintendent of the Diocese of Sioux City since 2015.

Lansink will begin a search for a new principal to replace her at the Denison school in the near future.

The Diocese of Sioux City has 16 school systems located in western and north-central Iowa with more than 6000 students receiving a faith-based education each year.