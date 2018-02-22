LOCAL DOCTOR SANCTIONED FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

A physician who formerly practiced family medicine in Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff has been placed on three years probation and fined $5000 in a Settlement Agreement with the Iowa Board of Medicine.

The Board alleged that 56-year-old Dr. Jeffrey Zoelle had engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment.

Those allegations alleged that Dr. Zoelle hugged a female patient during office visits, made comments of a sexual nature to her while providing medical care and sent Facebook messages with photographs of a sexual nature to her in Sergeant Bluff in 2015.

The Board also alleged that Dr. Zoelle frequently rubbed female co-workers on the shoulders, back, and waist while working together, sent inappropriate Facebook and messages, including photographs of a sexual nature, to female co-workers and attempted to kiss a female co-worker while practicing medicine in Sergeant Bluff between 2011 and January of 2016.

He must also complete a sexual misconduct and harassment evaluation and have a Board-approved female health care professional continually present when treating female patients, or minors who are only accompanied by a female.

The Board also prohibited Dr. Zoelle from using social media to contact any patient outside of the physician-patient relationship.